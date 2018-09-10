Olivia Munn's 'The Predator' co-stars respond to her feeling 'shunned'

Olivia Munn’s co-stars in The Predator are finally addressing her concerns that she’s been ostracised over her insistence that one of the film’s scenes be removed.
Director Shane Black cast friend Steven Wilder Striegel for a role in the upcoming sci-fi action film, without notifying the cast that he is a registered sex offender who has been accused of sexually propositioning a teenager by email. The scene featuring Striegel has since been cut.
Munn, an advocate for #TimesUp and #MeToo movements, has been vocal about her disgust with the situation. She has also called out her male co-stars for giving Black a standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and not backing her up.
“I kind of feel like I’m the one going to jail,” Munn told Vanity Fair. “I didn’t go to jail, I didn’t put this guy on our set. I had this scene deleted. Thank God, honestly, that there is social media. It’s the fans and news outlets that’s confirming it to me that what I did was the right thing. If I didn’t have that feedback, I’d kind of go a little crazy thinking, Why am I being treated like this? That’s not OK, to feel like the bad guy.”
According to Munn, co-stars including Boyd Holbrook, Thomas Jane, Trevante Rhodes, and Keegan-Michael Key declined to give public statements addressing the Striegel casting. She also said that one co-star left an interview when the topic came up. The actress has since been promoting the film — which she tweeted she is “contractually obligated” to do — with its youngest cast member, 11-year-old Jacob Tremblay.
Thank God for @JacobTremblay and puppies ❤️🐶🐶🐶🐶🐶 pic.twitter.com/wFRPJcWxhs
— om (@oliviamunn) September 8, 2018
Munn’s comments about feeling unsupported by her co-stars — and the resulting backlash — has prompted at least two colleagues to speak up. On Sunday Sterling K. Brown, who appears in the film but was not present at TIFF, tweeted his regret that she feels “so isolated” and acknowledged that the cast should have been told about Striegel’s past.
The This Is Us star added that he was happy that Munn “didn’t leave well enough alone” in a Twitter thread, which she later “liked.”
.@oliviamunn I’m sorry you’re feeling so isolated, my dear. And I’m sorry you’ve been the only one to speak up publicly. I was not at #TIFF so I didn’t have an opportunity to be there with you. There are two main issues as far as I see it. First, what is and is not forgivable?… https://t.co/NQQpoO9kPa
— Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) September 9, 2018
That’s gonna vary from individual to individual. You and @BonafideBlack may differ when it comes to that issue. I don’t have all the details regarding his friend’s crime, but I know it involves a minor, and he spent time in jail. With regards to forgiveness, I leave that to…
— Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) September 9, 2018
the individual. What I take issue with, (& I believe Shane addressed this in his apology), is that we all have the right to know who we’re working with! And when someone has been convicted of a crime of a sexual nature involving a child, we have the right to say that’s not okay!
— Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) September 9, 2018
Our studio was not given that opportunity, and neither was our cast. Especially @oliviamunn who was the only member of the principal cast who had to work with him. I so appreciate that you “didn’t leave well enough alone,” & again, I’m sorry you feel isolated in taking action.
— Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) September 9, 2018
Thank you to @20thcenturyfox for taking quick action in deleting the scene. @oliviamunn I hope you don’t feel quite so alone. You did the right thing. 🕉
— Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) September 9, 2018
Key has also responded to the controversy, with his rep issuing this statement to the Hollywood Reporter on Sunday:
“His last interview was scheduled after lunch, which he completed,” the rep explained regarding the Key & Peele alum’s absence from doing press with Munn. “He was always departing TIFF early so he could be home to spend the Jewish holiday with his wife. Furthermore, Keegan reached out to Olivia privately last week to let her know how proud he was of her and echoed that sentiment in many interviews since then.”
The movie’s other stars continue to be called out on social media, with many finding Rhodes’s comment that he “wasn’t disappointed in Shane [Black}, I was disappointed in the situation, and I’m happy that Liv spoke up” to be underwhelming.
This response is beyond disappointing.
“I wasn’t disappointed in Shane,” said Trevante Rhodes during a group interview with Munn and Augusto Aguilera at The Times’ TIFF studio. “I was disappointed in the situation, and I’m happy that Liv spoke up.” https://t.co/SY82EAzGUH
— ValarMorDollar$ (@ValarMorDollars) September 9, 2018
The interview Olivia Munn had with Trevante Rhodes and Augusto Aguilera really highlights how even in support, so many men still have no idea how to talk about the abuse against women within their industry. And she's so honest and well spoken, it's just night and day.
— Matt Stryker (@MattRayStryker) September 9, 2018
Trevante Rhodes is enabling an enabling director..'I'm not disappointed in Shane'..WHY NOT? Dude KNOWINGLY brings a registered sex offender on his set. Are you kidding me? I'd be more than disappointed considering these bad decisions CONTINUE to destroy your industry. Duh! #MeToo
— ❌Diana f/k/a (@desifoxx) September 9, 2018
Hey @ThomasJane… expected more from you. Big time disappointed.
— Isaac's Dad (@OCTKNOTO) September 10, 2018
.@SterlingKBrown isn't there with the rest of the cast because he's filming another movie, but he yesterday showed his support on twitter. That doesn't excuse Boyd Holbrook, @ThomasJane, @KeeganMKey. What are they doing?
— Francis (@smelllikesugar) September 9, 2018
"Munn’s co-stars in the film include Sterling K. Brown, Boyd Holbrook, Thomas Jane, Keegan-Michael Key, and Trevante Rhodes." Noted.https://t.co/lAxfzf2rNZ
— Melissa McEwan (@Shakestweetz) September 9, 2018
