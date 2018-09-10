Olivia Munn's 'The Predator' co-stars respond to her feeling 'shunned'





Olivia Munn’s co-stars in The Predator are finally addressing her concerns that she’s been ostracised over her insistence that one of the film’s scenes be removed.

Director Shane Black cast friend Steven Wilder Striegel for a role in the upcoming sci-fi action film, without notifying the cast that he is a registered sex offender who has been accused of sexually propositioning a teenager by email. The scene featuring Striegel has since been cut.

Olivia Munn promotes The Predator alongside, from left, co-stars Keegan Michael-Key, Thomas Jane, and Sterling K. Brown in July. (Photo: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images) More

Munn, an advocate for #TimesUp and #MeToo movements, has been vocal about her disgust with the situation. She has also called out her male co-stars for giving Black a standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and not backing her up.

“I kind of feel like I’m the one going to jail,” Munn told Vanity Fair. “I didn’t go to jail, I didn’t put this guy on our set. I had this scene deleted. Thank God, honestly, that there is social media. It’s the fans and news outlets that’s confirming it to me that what I did was the right thing. If I didn’t have that feedback, I’d kind of go a little crazy thinking, Why am I being treated like this? That’s not OK, to feel like the bad guy.”

According to Munn, co-stars including Boyd Holbrook, Thomas Jane, Trevante Rhodes, and Keegan-Michael Key declined to give public statements addressing the Striegel casting. She also said that one co-star left an interview when the topic came up. The actress has since been promoting the film — which she tweeted she is “contractually obligated” to do — with its youngest cast member, 11-year-old Jacob Tremblay.





Munn’s comments about feeling unsupported by her co-stars — and the resulting backlash — has prompted at least two colleagues to speak up. On Sunday Sterling K. Brown, who appears in the film but was not present at TIFF, tweeted his regret that she feels “so isolated” and acknowledged that the cast should have been told about Striegel’s past.

The This Is Us star added that he was happy that Munn “didn’t leave well enough alone” in a Twitter thread, which she later “liked.”

.@oliviamunn I’m sorry you’re feeling so isolated, my dear. And I’m sorry you’ve been the only one to speak up publicly. I was not at #TIFF so I didn’t have an opportunity to be there with you. There are two main issues as far as I see it. First, what is and is not forgivable?… https://t.co/NQQpoO9kPa — Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) September 9, 2018





That’s gonna vary from individual to individual. You and @BonafideBlack may differ when it comes to that issue. I don’t have all the details regarding his friend’s crime, but I know it involves a minor, and he spent time in jail. With regards to forgiveness, I leave that to… — Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) September 9, 2018

the individual. What I take issue with, (& I believe Shane addressed this in his apology), is that we all have the right to know who we’re working with! And when someone has been convicted of a crime of a sexual nature involving a child, we have the right to say that’s not okay! — Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) September 9, 2018

Our studio was not given that opportunity, and neither was our cast. Especially @oliviamunn who was the only member of the principal cast who had to work with him. I so appreciate that you “didn’t leave well enough alone,” & again, I’m sorry you feel isolated in taking action. — Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) September 9, 2018

Thank you to @20thcenturyfox for taking quick action in deleting the scene. @oliviamunn I hope you don’t feel quite so alone. You did the right thing. 🕉 — Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) September 9, 2018