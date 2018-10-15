Steve Carell has officially become the Internet's new hot dad crush

Steve Carell is hot now according to the Internet

Thirteen years ago, the most Steve Carell was known for was being Dunder Mifflin’s cringe-worthy regional manager and a 40-year old virgin.

Now the Internet can’t stop crushing on the American actor – so what’s changed?

It seems to be two things: his hair and his acting roles.

When were y’all going to tell me that Steve Carell is hot now?!?! pic.twitter.com/h4evXW2RNk — Crystal Sykes (@negroclash) October 12, 2018





Back in the ’00s, Steve and his inky black hair could be seen in the long-running US version of the Office, in which he played David Brent’s equally awkward an inappropriate counterpart Michael Scott.

Film-wise, he continued this trend of playing dorky roles in the likes of Anchorman, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Dinner For Schucks and Evan Almighty.

Then this current decade began and Carell starred in Crazy, Stupid, Love, playing another dorky middle-aged dude but who, this time, gets a lifestyle makeover from Ryan Gosling and becomes a proper ladies’ man.

Steve Carell says studio almost shut down ’40-Year-Old Virgin’, because he ‘looked like a serial killer’ More

From there he started to appear in fewer slapstick roles and more meatier parts in films like The Way Way Back, The Big Short, and even the thriller Foxcatcher, which he earned an Oscar nomination for.

At the same time, the actor was hitting the red carpet with ever-greying hair which is why many people online started to compare him to a fine wine that gradually improved with age.

Now it seems Carell has reached peak silver fox as he promotes another Oscar-worthy movie Beautiful Boy, opposite Timothee Chalamet, and is getting just as many lust-worthy posts as his onscreen son.

Especially after becoming the latest cover star of Esquire US.

I wonder if Steve Carell knows that y’all have been lusting over him this week — Raquel Willis (@RaquelWillis_) October 14, 2018





i… was not prepared to process Hot Steve Carell!!!!! pic.twitter.com/WHOf2d087j — Caroline Conrad (@CPConrad) October 14, 2018





Let’s appreciate the sugar daddy glo up that is Steve Carell pic.twitter.com/kNGhfWcURJ — Shin⛽️🇹🇹 (@shin_shin92) October 12, 2018





I have always thought @SteveCarell was pretty handsome, but who knew he’d grow up into the ultimate zaddy. Hot damn! pic.twitter.com/DZgdYl1KUF — Ms. T. Mo. 🎃🙀🎃 (@LibFeminista) October 14, 2018





The beard had really been doing it for people too.

Oh, Steve Carell is fine fine 😍 how did I miss this, gotta be the salt & pepper beard 😏 pic.twitter.com/LnjZ5M3Xgi — ajm. (@_AutumnnnJade) October 12, 2018





Random but Steve Carell looks spectacular with a beard — Ariyanna Vanderburg ⚡️ (@ajvthegreat) October 11, 2018





Though he isn’t the first actor to become a salt and pepper heartthrob as people have been similarly crushing hard on Jeff Goldblum too and couldn’t help but compare them.

Steve Carell is really starting to get the Jeff Goldblum treatment and you know what? I’m here for it. — ShAHHH!nnon Miller (@Phunky_Brewster) October 12, 2018





Issa Zaddy Face Off

Jeff Goldblum v. Steve Carell

Choose your fighter pic.twitter.com/eqTh5i7xRL — BlerdyGirls (@Blerdygirls) October 13, 2018





Keep doing your thing, Steve.

Beautiful Boy is screening as part of the BFI London Film Festival and will be released nationwide in cinemas on 18 January 2019.

