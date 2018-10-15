Steve Carell has officially become the Internet's new hot dad crush

Thirteen years ago, the most Steve Carell was known for was being Dunder Mifflin’s cringe-worthy regional manager and a 40-year old virgin.

Now the Internet can’t stop crushing on the American actor – so what’s changed?

It seems to be two things: his hair and his acting roles.


Back in the ’00s, Steve and his inky black hair could be seen in the long-running US version of the Office, in which he played David Brent’s equally awkward an inappropriate counterpart Michael Scott.

Film-wise, he continued this trend of playing dorky roles in the likes of Anchorman, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Dinner For Schucks and Evan Almighty.

Then this current decade began and Carell starred in Crazy, Stupid, Love, playing another dorky middle-aged dude but who, this time, gets a lifestyle makeover from Ryan Gosling and becomes a proper ladies’ man.

Steve Carell says studio almost shut down ’40-Year-Old Virgin’, because he ‘looked like a serial killer’

From there he started to appear in fewer slapstick roles and more meatier parts in films like The Way Way Back, The Big Short, and even the thriller Foxcatcher, which he earned an Oscar nomination for.

At the same time, the actor was hitting the red carpet with ever-greying hair which is why many people online started to compare him to a fine wine that gradually improved with age.

Now it seems Carell has reached peak silver fox as he promotes another Oscar-worthy movie Beautiful Boy, opposite Timothee Chalamet, and is getting just as many lust-worthy posts as his onscreen son.

Especially after becoming the latest cover star of Esquire US.





The beard had really been doing it for people too.



Though he isn’t the first actor to become a salt and pepper heartthrob as people have been similarly crushing hard on Jeff Goldblum too and couldn’t help but compare them.



Keep doing your thing, Steve.

Beautiful Boy is screening as part of the BFI London Film Festival and will be released nationwide in cinemas on 18 January 2019.

