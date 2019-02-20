Steven Moffat defends Jodie Whittaker's Doctor Who

From Digital Spy

The new Doctor Who has been defended by former boss Steven Moffat.

Moffat left the show following Peter Capaldi's final episode, paving the way for Chris Chibnall to take over as showrunner. While Jodie Whittaker's first series as the iconic character has undoubtedly been a hit for the BBC, some Moffat fans have said that they miss him at the helm.

A few comments expressing this sentiment were perhaps unsurprisingly made on an Instagram post by Moffat last month, where he shared a picture of himself with Capaldi, Pearl Mackie (Bill), and Michelle Gomez (Missy), along with the caption that he was "overwhelmed with nostalgia".

Responding to one commenter who said that Doctor Who had "gone to shit" without him, Moffat said that he's a huge fan of what Whittaker and Chibnall have done.

"Well, I'm loving it and you should too," he wrote (as spotted by Twitter user @mandipsbian). "But, you know, it's always easier to miss the things you love than learn to love new things - but not nearly as much fun. Get with #teamjodie."

Another commenter posted a lengthy message about how "forgettable" they found series 11, and Moffat replied: "Forgettable?? FORGETTABLE???? Look how many words you just wrote about it! Ha!! Gotcha!!!"

Indeed! Whittaker's era is anything but forgettable.

Whittaker and Chibnall will both be back for series 12, which has been scheduled for early 2020. Tosin Cole (Ryan), Mandip Gill (Yaz), and Bradley Walsh (Graham) are all back for more adventures as well.

Doctor Who airs on BBC One in the UK and BBC America in the US.

