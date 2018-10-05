Steven Seagal walks out of BBC 'Newsnight' interview over rape allegation question

Steven Seagal stood up and walked out of an interview with the BBC’s Newsnight last night, after a question about the sexual assault allegations he is facing.

Presenter Kirsty Wark was initially discussing with him his relationship with Vladimir Putin on the nightly news programme.

Seagal was made a special envoy to the US by the Russian leader in August this year, and was given a Russian passport by Putin in 2016.

But things became frosty when Wark asked him which citizenship he would choose if it came down to it.

Looking away from the camera and shaking his head, he replied: “Certainly I’m not going to have to choose, so that’s a moot point.”

Wark then asked him: “You’ve been very much caught up in all the allegations of sexual harassment. You had a rape allegation against you and I wonder how you deal with all that?”

Without a word, Seagal stood and began removing his earpiece and microphone.

Filling the gap once the actor had walked out, Wark continued: “Steven Seagal there, and of course though he didn’t respond there, he has said previously that he denies any allegation made against him.”

The 66-year-old former action movie star has been accused by, among others, actresses Jenny McCarthy, Julianna Margulies and Portia de Rossi of sexual assualt.

He has also been accused of rape by former actress Regina Simons, who was an extra in his movie On Deadly Ground.

She alleges that Seagal assaulted her at his home in Beverly Hills.

US investigative journalist Lisa Guerrero also accused him of harassment, when she auditioned for a role in one of his movies while working as an actress.

She tweeted:

This is SO GREAT! As one of the dozen women who have shared our #MeToo stories about @sseagalofficial , Thank you @BBCNewsnight @BBC and @KirstyWark for asking him about it. Very telling that he that he ran away… #TimesUp https://t.co/FpndZTXt99 — Lisa Guerrero 💃🏽 (@4lisaguerrero) October 4, 2018





Seagal has denied the claims, and prosecutors in Los Angeles dropped Regina Simons’ case earlier this month, with the district attorney’s office saying it would not be bringing charges.

