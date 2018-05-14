Steven Soderbergh Panama Papers Pic ‘The Laundromat’ Has Gary Oldman, Antonio Banderas Circling

EXCLUSIVE: One of the hot packages coming together has Gary Oldman and Antonio Banderas circling The Laundromat, a Steven Soderbergh-directed drama about the Panama Papers scandal that has a script by Scott Z. Burns, based on the Jake Bernstein book Secrecy World: Inside the Panama Papers Investigation of Illicit Money Networks and the Global Elite. Sources said that Netflix is among those circling the project, which is produced by Burns, Lawrence Grey, Soderbergh and Michael Sugar.

Netflix previously set a movie on the scandal by German journalists Frederik Obermaier and Bastian Obermayer, who broke the story and wrote the book Panama Papers: Breaking the Story of How the World’s Rich and Powerful Hide Their Money. John Wells is producing that one.

The drama is the story of the revelations of reams of documents leaked from Panama-based law firm Mossack Fonseca in April by an anonymous whistleblower that bared embarrassing details on investments and money trails from politicians the world over, meant to evade taxes.

Related stories

'Lost In Space' Renewed For Season 2 By Netflix

'The Eyes Of Orson Welles' Director Mark Cousins On Movie Legend's Legacy: 'The Other Side Of The Wind' Really "Should Have Been In Cannes" -- Cannes Studio

Netflix VP Of Content Bela Bajaria Introduces New Co-Licensing Model To Forge Deeper Studio Ties -- Deadline Disruptors