Steven Yeun has joined the cast of Jordan Peele’s “The Twilight Zone,” an individual with knowledge of the casting tells TheWrap. He will star in an episode of the CBS All Access reboot titled “The Traveler.”

Both a description for Yeun’s character and the plot details for the installment have yet to be revealed.

The “Burning” star is the latest to see Peele’s signpost up ahead. Previously announced cast members include John Cho, Allison Tolman, Jacob Tremblay, Sanaa Lathan, Adam Scott and Kumail Nanjiani.

Also Read: Jordan Peele's 'Twilight Zone' Reboot Adds John Cho, Allison Tolman and Jacob Tremblay

Peele is executive producing and narrating, stepping into the role that Rod Serling made famous. You can get a taste of what Peele’s narration will sound like here.

The new series, which is eyeing a 2019 debut, will be produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Simon Kinberg’s Genre Films. Peele and Kinberg serve as executive producers along with Win Rosenfeld, Audrey Chon, Carol Serling, Rick Berg and Greg Yaitanes.

Serling created the original series, which ran for 80 episodes from 1959 to 1964, and used socially-conscious storytelling to explore the human condition and culture of the times. There have been two prior revivals of the classic series. The first reboot aired for 110 episodes on CBS in 1985, and a second version, with Forest Whitaker in Serling’s role, ran for 43 episodes on UPN in the early 2000s.

Read original story Steven Yeun Joins Jordan Peele’s ‘Twilight Zone’ Reboot At TheWrap