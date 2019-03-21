Stormzy Lands Role In BBC Adaptation Of Malorie Blackman's Noughts & Crosses

Stormzy is set to appear in an adaptation of Malorie Blackman’s book, Noughts & Crosses.

The grime star will play a newspaper editor in the upcoming series, which is being made for BBC One.

His character, a journalist called Kolawale, has been created especially for the TV series, with a guest role in one episode.

Stormzy will appear in Noughts & Crosses More

The Brit Award-winning musician – real name Michael Ebenazer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr – previously called the author a “childhood hero” and said the Noughts & Crosses books were “his favourite... of all time”.

Speaking about his role, he said: “As a diehard fan of Malorie’s novels, being a part of this important show is a dream come true.”

Malorie added: “The first time I met Stormzy he informed me he was a huge fan of my Noughts & Crosses series of books.

“I’m thrilled he will now be a part of the Noughts & Crosses TV production. It’s so exciting!”

Author Malorie Blackman More

The adaptation of the young adult book series is currently being filmed in South Africa.

It’s described as a “gripping story of first love in a dangerous, alternate world where racism divides society”, and will also star Peaky Blinders actor Jack Rowan, Cold Feet star Helen Baxendale and newcomer Masali Baduza.

Malorie has penned more than 60 books for children and young adults, and also wrote the recent Doctor Who episode about Rosa Parks.

While the role of Kolawale is Stormzy’s first big TV role, it does not mark his acting debut.

He previously had a a supporting role in Noel Clarke’s sequel to Kidulthood, Brotherhood, and also had a cameo in the E4 comedy drama Chewing Gum.