'Stranger Things' Season 3 trailer debuts and it's the summer from hell for Hawkins

Netflix has launched the full trailer for Stranger Things season three and it looks set to be a summer of hell for the residents of Hawkins.

The young gang is all back together after Eleven (Millie Bobbie Brown) spent most of season two on a solo adventure and at first it seems they are living an idyllic teen life in their small town.

Of course, that’s not the case and there is still major trouble brewing from The Upside Down and Will (Noah Schnapp) is still suffering residual trauma and effects from his experience there.

Stranger Things season three trailer drops (credit: Netflix) More

Read more Portman plays an astronaut in Lucy in the Sky

Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and, Sadie Sink are also in place to return as well as David Harbour, Winona Rydger, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery and, Dacre Montgomery.

Maya Hawke, daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, joins the cast this season which co-creators The Duffer Brothers say is going to be “bigger, darker and scarier.”

Late last year the episode titles for season three were revealed in a video teaser which are as follows: “Suzie, Do You Copy?,” “The Mall Rats,” “The Case of the Missing Lifeguard,” “The Sauna Test,” “The Source,” “The Birthday,” “The Bite,” and “The Battle of Starcourt.”

David Harbour and Winona Ryder are back (Credit: Netflix) More

Read more The goriest Fox films that now belong to Disney

The season is set during the summer of 1985 so we can expect even more vintage pop culture references to enjoy.

The third season of Stranger Things is due to arrive via Netflix on 4 July.