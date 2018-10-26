Stream screams: The best horror on VOD this Halloween

It’s Halloween weekend so it’s time to watch something spooky.

With so many options available chances and indecision your greatest fear, we’ve pulled together a list of horror highlights to help you choose something special.

So from Netflix, Amazon Prime, Now TV, Disney Life, iPlayer, and the TV listings, we’ve hunted down the best films and shows to send a shiver up your spine, whatever your tastes.

Horror classics

In the mood for something classy and guaranteed to deliver quality scares? These films have captivated horror audiences for years, and are as scary today as they were when they were first released.

Halloween (1978)

With the new Halloween in cinemas now, catch the original John Carpenter classic, featuring Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode, available to stream now on Now TV.

The Exorcist (1973)

Regularly named one of the greatest horror movies of all time, The Exorcist is on Now TV if you can handle it.

Psycho (1960)

There’s never a bad time to Alfred Hitchcock’s seminal black & white horror, and it’s also on Now TV now.

Night of the Living Dead (1968)

George R Romero’s horror classic set the template for all zombie stories and it remains as relevant now as it was 50 years ago. Catch it on BBC iPlayer for free now.

Family-friendly fare

Kids love Halloween even more than adults, but its so hard to find something spooky that the whole family can enjoy together. These films are on the palatable side of the macabre and highly unlikely to give little ones nightmares.

Coco (2018)

Pixar’s magnificent Day of the Dead-inspired Mexican musical is a treat for the eyes and ears, suitable for all ages, and has a great message at its heart. This top notch treat is sure to tickle your funny bones on Now TV now.

Coraline (2009)

This stop-motion animation – from Henry Selick, director of The Nightmare Before Christmas – is more suited to older children, as it features some spooky moments of peril that even adults might find disturbing, but it’s an entertaining romp from start to finish and can be found on Now TV.

Hocus Pocus (1993)

This Disney classic is 25 years old this year, but it remains one of the all-time great Halloween movies. Starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as a trio of witches who are inadvertently resurrected by a teenage boy in Salem, Massachusetts. This unmissable family classic is on Disney Life now.

Modern classics

Prefer your scares a bit more recent? Don’t worry, the last five years have produced plenty of unnerving treats to keep you company during the spooky season.

IT: Chapter One (2017)

The IT remake was a terrifying experience at the cinema, with Bill Skarsgård’s killer clown Pennywise far scarier than we were expecting when we first saw him in costume. Thankfully, the small screen doesn’t diminish IT: Chapter One’s power to petrify. Pop every balloon in your general vicinity, and catch it on Now TV.

