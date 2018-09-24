Streamer MUBI Picks Up UK Rights To David Robert Mitchell’s LA Noir ‘Under The Silver Lake’

EXCLUSIVE: Ambitious art-house movie streaming platform MUBI continues to make waves after the pickup of Luca Guadagnino’s Suspiria with the UK acquisition of David Robert Mitchell’s Cannes head-trip mystery Under The Silver Lake.

The deal was struck between MUBI and MadRiver Pictures. As it is doing with Suspiria, the UK outfit will give Mitchell’s It Follows follow-up a theatrical release, this time in 2019.

Andrew Garfield, Riley Keough and Topher Grace star in the film about a disenchanted 33-year-old (Garfield) who discovers a mysterious woman (Keough) swimming in his apartment complex’s pool. When she vanishes, he embarks on a surreal quest across LA to decode the secret behind her disappearance.

The film played in Competition at Cannes and is getting a stateside release via A24 in December.

Bobby Allen, SVP at MUBI said, “We are extremely excited to be bringing Under the Silver Lake to UK audiences later this year. We are massive fans of David’s work and this new film channels the spirit of classic neo-noirs such as The Long Goodbye and Mulholland Drive with a seductive air all of its own.”

This year, MUBI has also acquired UK rights to Jean-Luc Godard’s The Image Book, Berlin Golden Bear winner Touch Me Not and, teaming up with Modern Films, UK and Irish rights to Cannes Un Certain Regard top-prize winner Border.

Under The Silver Lake and Suspiria represent a new phase of acquisitions for the curated SVOD service, which is known as a purveyor of classics, festival pics and critical hits but is beginning to take on more commercial indie fare with larger theatrical commitments. The global platform says it has around 8M registered users.

