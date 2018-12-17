'Superman: The Movie' turns 40: Why Christopher Reeve is still the best Man of Steel

By Gwynne Watkins, Yahoo Entertainment

We are living in a golden age of cinematic superheroes. And yet, Hollywood is still struggling to re-imagine the most iconic hero of them all: Superman. Man of Steel star Henry Cavill is reportedly exiting the role after five years. Prior to Cavill’s debut, Brandon Routh played the last son of Krypton in the 2006 film Superman Returns. Though both have their strengths, neither of these interpretations ever achieved the greatness of Christopher Reeve in 1978’s Superman: The Movie and its three sequels. In many respects, these films have aged poorly. But 40 years later (Superman opened on Dec. 15, 1978), Reeve’s interpretation of Superman is still the gold standard, often imitated but never improved upon. Watch the video above (or the extended cut on YouTube) to find out why. Not in a video mood? Read on.

Before we talk about Reeve, let’s quickly look at the Supermen who came before. Vaudeville dancer Kirk Alyn, star of the Superman serials of the late 1940s, played Kal-El like the Golden Age DC character come to life. The first cinematic Superman was a classical hero, a straightforward “good guy” with excellent posture and an infallible sense of right and wrong.

Next came George Reeves, star of both the 1950s Superman TV show and feature film, Superman and the Mole Men. By design, Reeves’s Superman appealed broadly to viewers of all ages, so it’s appropriate that the Army veteran plays the hero like America’s dad: a wise, affable protector, a guy who’s right at home at little Ricky’s birthday party.

Christopher Reeve in a promotional shot for Superman: The Movie. (Photo: Warner Bros. c/o Everett Collection) More

Now let’s move forward a generation to 1978, when Superman’s ideals of “truth, justice and the American way” seem corny and old-fashioned. Superman: The Movie leans into that. Rather than trying to make their hero as disillusioned as the rest of post-Watergate America, director Richard Donner and his screenwriters make Superman an optimist, a sincere do-gooder who sees the world with clear eyes yet never loses faith in humankind.

As played by the remarkably talented and slightly good-looking Christopher Reeve, Superman has the abilities of a god and the personality of a nice kid from Smallville. Reeve gives the character vulnerability by playing up his humble Midwestern roots. As Clark Kent, he’s entirely out of place in sophisticated, urban Metropolis, where his wholesomeness strikes people as naive, or a put-on. As Superman, however, his moralising and earnestness become heroic — because nobody doubts that he has something to teach them.

It’s obvious that Clark loves being Superman. He’s been told by the ghost of Marlon Brando that his mission is to serve humanity, and teach them to embrace their “capacity for good.” As perilous as superhero work can be, the look on Reeve’s face when he completes a mission shows that the job is its own reward. He believes that by being kind, he can teach everyone else to be kind — and the idea that someone like Lex Luthor would not want that is unfathomable to him. Moreover, Superman has a sense of humour about all of this. The previous onscreen Supermen knew how to crack jokes, but the films treated their heroic duties with utmost solemnity. Reeve’s playful, self-effacing humour is a quality that’s mentioned in many of the original 1978 reviews, along with the special effects. It seems like a small thing, but this modern touch brought the character firmly into a new era.

Story continues