Suspicious package found at Robert De Niro's New York restaurant

A police officer blocks off an area responding to reports of a suspicious package in the Tribeca neighbourhood (AP)

New York police have recovered a suspicious package addressed to actor Robert De Niro which may contain a device similar to others sent to leading Democrats.

The Hollywood star and outspoken Donald Trump critic was the latest high-profile figure to have had a device intercepted.

Police today seized a suspicious package sent to former US vice president Joe Biden, and confirmed it was similar to those sent to the homes of the Obamas and Clintons.

The NYPD said they are investigating a package sent to De Niro’s restaurant in New York’s Tribeca neighbourhood. The package was reportedly addressed to De Niro personally.

Just minutes later on Wednesday, it emerged police had intercepted a suspicious package in Delaware addressed to Democrat Mr Biden.

Police rushed to a post office in Delaware on Wednesday to intercept the package addressed to Joe Biden (WPVI) More

Breaking: Pic of suspected bomb package sent to Former Vice President Joe Biden in postal facility in Delaware. It appears to not have been delivered because of “postage due”as at least one reason along with wrong address. Same return address label as others sent. @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/mB55K5Kn9X — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) October 25, 2018





A bomb squad unit drove through New York after leaving the Tribeca neighbourhood where the package addressed to De Niro was found at the Tribeca Grill.

NBC news reported that the package was sent to restaurant, and was similar to the explosive devices sent to the homes of the Obamas and Clintons yesterday.

The glass-filled pipe bombs also targeted other prominent Democrats and CNN but were thwarted without injury.

We are responding to reports of a suspicious package in the vicinity of Greenwich and Franklin streets in Tribeca, Manhattan. Please avoid the area and expect a police presence and heavy traffic. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/foiMSJ0VNG — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 25, 2018





BREAKING: Law Enforcement Sources tell News 4’s @MarcSantia4NY a suspicious package & device, similar to the ones sent to top Democrats, was received at the location of TriBeCa grill owned by actor Robert DeNiro. We’re Live with more info on this @NBCNewYork #nbc4ny pic.twitter.com/jKa5rm9kGS — Tracie Strahan (@tstrahan4NY) October 25, 2018

Sources have reportedly told Fox5NY that the package found in Tribeca was similar to the ones discovered yesterday, although this has not been officially confirmed.

President Trump, meanwhile, condemned the threat of political violence, before going on to blame the ‘anger’ of today’s society on the ‘inaccurate reporting of the Mainstream Media’.

Without referring specifically to the rash of explosive devices, Trump said: ‘A very big part of the Anger we see today in our society is caused by the purposely false and inaccurate reporting of the Mainstream Media that I refer to as Fake News.’

The President said that what he calls ‘fake news’ has got worse and the mainstream media must ‘clean up its act, FAST’.

De Niro has been an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump and received a standing ovation at the Tony Awards when he said: ‘I’m going to say one thing – f*** Trump!’

The Hollywood star has also said he would like to punch the President in the face.

A very big part of the Anger we see today in our society is caused by the purposely false and inaccurate reporting of the Mainstream Media that I refer to as Fake News. It has gotten so bad and hateful that it is beyond description. Mainstream Media must clean up its act, FAST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2018

Another day another bomb scare. This time a package, similar to others found in recent days, sent to Robert DeNiro’s Tribeca Film Productions. Found in mailroom. Already removed. Building being swept. pic.twitter.com/exh5KoKAYE — Miguel Marquez (@miguelmarquez) October 25, 2018

