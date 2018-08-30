‘Suspiria’: Luca Guadagnino On Amazon’s Wild First Horror Pic, Dakota Johnson, That Cinema-con Scene & Sequels

Luca Guadagnino’s Suspiria is a wild ride.

“It’s amazing when a studio backs a movie as bold and auteured as Suspiria,” someone close to the Amazon and K Period Media-backed chiller admits. “It’s like ‘woah’, even as you’re watching it. There’s nothing quite like it.”

Call Me By Your Name director Guadagnino’s $20M re-imagining of Dario Argento’s 1977 cult classic stars Dakota Johnson, Tilda Swinton, Mia Goth, Lutz Ebersdorf (perhaps), Jessica Harper (of the original) and Chloe Grace Moretz. Johnson leads cast as the American newcomer to the prestigious Tanz school who comes to realize it is a front for something very disturbing. The pic debuts at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday. But that’s only a slice of this movie’s story.

Cinema-con footage left audiences reeling and buzzing at the same time. The first teaser was one of the best I’ve seen and Amazon’s marketing and artwork has been consistently compelling. Private screenings have had some squirming in their seats and others watching through cupped hands.

Guadagnino has crafted a movie which chimes deliciously with its original and a host of 1970s horror pics which were distinctive and intricately crafted but also unsettling and shocking. It speaks to a type of auteured genre film which rarely gets made by studios today. Don’t Look Now and The Wicker Man come to mind. As do controversial dramas Caligula and Pasolini’s 120 Days Of Sodom and more recent cult classics Under The Skin and Hideo Nakata’s Dark Water. Like some of those movies, Suspiria could divide opinion. Its box office potential is enigmatic. Given the more commercial direction Amazon has said it is going in, and the direction other studios have been going in more generally, we might not see its like again for a while.

Why did you want to revisit Dario Argento’s 1977 classic?

Luca Guadagnino: I first saw the poster for Dario’s movie when I was 11 in 1982. I saw the film two years later. It made an incredible impression on me. The idea of trying to transfer the explosive emotion I felt into a new movie began almost immediately.

Dario’s movie is evocative of so many things including of motherhood. It’s the story of a group of women united by an obscure agenda. There is something that I couldn’t stop thinking about. For all the violence of Dario’s movies they are also beautiful fairy-tales. There is something alluring about it for a young person.

There is an incredible sense of unease permeating the movie. It is a very eerie mood piece. Dakota Johnson said she needed therapy after the production and described a very haunting production location. Can you tell us more about that space and how you generated that sense of unease?

Honestly, I don’t think the shoot was traumatic. It’s a complicated movie because of its set-pieces but every day was a joy to work with such a skilled team. The problem for Dakota was that it’s an intense storyline and it’s an intense performance. We were shooting on top of a mountain overlooking the Italian city of Varese in an abandoned hotel. We completely remade it into our Tanz Dance Academy. There was a lot of eeriness in the place, which probably resonated with Dakota.

I like to think that when you make a movie you are orchestrating a combination of elements that must sing together but at the same time individual contributions stand by themselves. These blurred lines between the personal identity of the performer and character may become very intense. I bless that. With that kind of intensity you get amazing performances, which I’m very proud of.

Have you spoken to Dakota about her reaction?

We spoke about it constantly. We had fun with it. Dakota is very sharp and very witty. I very much doubt she has been permanently damaged by the movie…

There are some disturbing scenes. Were there any things the actors were reluctant to do?

None. Zero. The cast dared themselves to do everything. Dakota, Mia, Jessica, the dancers, all of them. Nobody was shy about anything. We emboldened each other. I like to think my movies are an eight, nine, ten-week party. We were having fun.

There is a brutal dance scene which caused quite a stir at Comic-Con. It’s a tough watch but also remarkable in its composition. The actress, Elena Fokina, is a dancer. Was there much CGI in that scene?

