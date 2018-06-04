'Suspiria' trailer: Dakota Johnson and Chloe Moretz star in eerie horror remake

First trailer for Suspiria arrives More

The witches are back in Luca Guadagnino’s Suspiria remake.

The first trailer has dropped and it looks set to be just as eerie as the original 1977 horror movie from Dario Argento.

Dakota Johnson leads the film as an American ballet dancer who joins a ballet academy in Germany, only to discover that dark and sinister powers are at work.

Chloe Moretz, Mia Goth and Tilda Swinton making up the supporting cast in the film from Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino.

Guadagnino spoke with Yahoo Movies about his remake earlier this year saying it is “soaked in the ideas of feminist art.”

“I hope that this movie, made by a man, turns out to be experienced through its horrors as a sort of fierce showcase of the female artistic experience,” the director says.

“The relentless, unsentimental idea of femininity that I grew up witnessing, that I’ve been accompanied by in my life. It’s going to be the witches are back.”

The film also stars Lutz Eberdorf who was mistaken for Tilda Swinton in men’s makeup during production but Luca confirmed that the reports were false.

“That’s a complete fake news,” the director said. “They made a picture of my actor Lutz Ebersdorf and they claimed it was Tilda in make-up.

“I don’t know why and I don’t know who.”

Suspiria is out in cinemas on November 2

