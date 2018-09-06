‘Swamp Thing’: Crystal Reed To Star As Abby Arcane In DC Universe Series

EXCLUSIVE: Gotham’s Crystal Reed is returning to the DC TV universe as the female lead in Swamp Thing, the upcoming streaming drama series based on the DC characters created by Len Wein and Bernie Wrightson. The project, which hails from James Wan’s Atomic Monster in association with Warner Bros. Television, is set to premiere in 2019 on the DC Universe digital subscription service.

Written by Mark Verheiden and Gary Dauberman, Swamp Thing follows Abby Arcane (Reed) as she investigates what seems to be a deadly swamp-born virus in a small town in Louisiana but soon discovers that the swamp holds mystical and terrifying secrets. When unexplainable and chilling horrors emerge from the murky marsh, no one is safe.

Wan, Verheiden, Dauberman, Michael Clear and Wiseman are executive producers alongside Len Wiseman who is set to direct.

Smart and caring, CDC Doctor Abby Arcane’s (Reed) strong sense of empathy puts her at the center of a horrific life-threatening epidemic in her hometown, where she faces emotional demons from her past… while a chance meeting with scientist Alec Holland takes her into a world of horror and the supernatural, and of the elemental creature known as Swamp Thing.

Reed most recently played Sofia Falcone in a season-long series regular role on the fourth season of Fox’s Gotham, also produced by WBTV, and starred in French director Pascal Laugier’s film Incident in a Ghost Land. Before that, she co-starred on MTV’s Teen Wolf. She is repped by ICM Partners and Silver Lining Entertainment.

Related stories

'Doom Patrol': Timothy Dalton To Star As The Chief In DC Universe TV Series

'Swamp Thing': Len Wiseman To Direct & Exec Produce DC Universe Series As Part Of Overall Deal With Warner Bros. TV

'Doom Patrol': Alan Tudyk Cast As Mr. Nobody In DC Universe TV Series