‘Swamp Thing’: Virginia Madsen Joins DC Universe Series

EXCLUSIVE: Virginia Madsen is set as a key series regular opposite Crystal Reed in Swamp Thing, the upcoming streaming drama series based on the DC characters created by Len Wein and Bernie Wrightson. The project, which hails from James Wan’s Atomic Monster in association with Warner Bros. Television, is set to premiere in 2019 on the DC Universe digital subscription service.

Written by Mark Verheiden and Gary Dauberman, Swamp Thing follows Abby Arcane (Reed) as she investigates what seems to be a deadly swamp-born virus in a small town in Louisiana but soon discovers that the swamp holds mystical and terrifying secrets. When unexplainable and chilling horrors emerge from the murky marsh, no one is safe.

Madsen will play Maria Sunderland, who traded in her privileged upbringing for the swamps of Marais when she married local business magnate Avery Sunderland (not yet cast), but Avery’s life-time obsession with the swamp has driven a wedge between him and Maria. Her poised existence is shaken further when the return of Abby Arcane reawakens a deep grief over the loss of Maria’s daughter, Shawna, drawing her into the dark supernatural mysteries emerging from the swamp.

Wan, Verheiden, Dauberman, Michael Clear and Wiseman are executive producers alongside Len Wiseman who is set to direct. Rob Hackett is co-producer.

Oscar- and Golden Globe-nominated for her performance in Alexander Payne’s Sideways, Madsen recently wrapped Epix miniseries The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair opposite Patrick Dempsey. She can most recently be seen in season one of CBS drama, American Gothic. She also recently wrapped shooting recurring roles on CBS’ Elementary and the new ABC hit drama, Designated Survivor. In film, she can be seen in the independent feature Her Smell, directed by Alex Ross Perry and starring Elisabeth Moss, which premiered this fall at TIFF. Madsen is repped by UTA and Untitled Entertainment.

