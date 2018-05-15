Sylvester Stallone confirms Rambo 5 for 2019

Bandanas and bandoliers at the ready, because Sylvester Stallone just confirmed that John Rambo will be back next year.

Sly took to Instagram to reveal the news.

“Something wicked is coming this way,” he captioned, next to a poster of a Banksy-esque spray-painted poster of his PTSD-ridden Vietnam veteran brandishing a hunting knife.





Stallone has written the screenplay for the latest instalment, which will find Rambo taking on the Mexican drug cartels.

Deadline reported the plot of the movie earlier this month, following Rambo on the trail of his friend’s daughter who has been kidnapped.

He crossed the US-Mexican border to try and find her, only to be confronted with ‘one of Mexico’s most violent cartels’.

Avi Lerner, who helped Stallone make the Expendables movies, will be producing.

Stallone hasn’t made a Rambo movie since his 2008’s insanely violent Rambo, which found him reluctantly drawn into bloody conflict in Myanmar.

That movie came a full 20 years after Rambo III, in 1988, while predecessors Rambo: First Blood Part II and First Blood arrived in 1985 and 1982 respectively.

Read more

Cannes leaders sign pledge over gender equality

Deadpool 2 cut ‘killing baby Hitler’ scene

Margot Kidder dies at 69



