Sylvester Stallone embraces his 'Rocky' roots while filming 'Creed 2' in Philly

Sylvester Stallone is enjoying his latest go-round as Rocky Balboa, that’s for sure.

The action star, who’s in Philadelphia filming Rocky follow-up Creed 2, on Tuesday stopped by the apartment the boxer lived in when the saga began in 1976. He sat on the other Rocky steps outside and reminisced about talking to his love interest Adrian, played by Talia Shire.

Three days earlier, Stallone visited two of his co-stars from the Oscar-winning film, pet turtles Cuff and Link.

Stallone, 71, also gave the “Rocky Re-Runs” exhibit at the Da Vinci Art Alliance his seal of approval last month. The staff was pretty excited, as most people would be at the sight of the Italian Stallion in person. Although the staff didn’t think a personal appearance would ever happen, and they hadn’t known that Creed 2 would be filmed in the city when the exhibit was planned. “It was an ongoing joke for the group,” museum director Jarrod Markman told the Philadelphia Inquirer. “When [Stallone’s people] called, the artists didn’t believe me.”

Of course, Stallone’s Philadelphia tour wouldn’t be complete without a return to the ultimate Rocky location: the Rocky Balboa statue outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art. He surprised tourists and locals alike there on April 6. Philly Mayor Jim Kenney spoke about the city’s love for Rocky, Stallone imitated his famous arms-up pose, and fans were thrilled.

“It’s like I never left here,” Stallone told the newspaper at the time. “I am Philly, Philly is me. My life began here, you know?”

Reportedly, there is a plan for Stallone to revisit another of his most famous characters, the tough-as-nails John Rambo, in Rambo 5 next year.

Who else is in?

