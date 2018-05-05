Sylvester Stallone In Line To Take On Mexican Cartel In ‘Rambo 5’

It’s seemingly not over until it’s over for Vietnam vet John Rambo. And even then it might not be over. Sylvester Stallone is set to return for a fifth installment in the Rambo franchise, I understand. There were whispers he may also direct but that doesn’t seem to be the case.

Avi Lerner’s Millennium is launching sales on the project in Cannes with a tentative shoot date set for September of this year. Stallone is understood to be working on the script and his Expendables collaborator Lerner will produce.

In the fifth episode of the franchise, when the daughter of one of his friends is kidnapped, Rambo, who has been working on a ranch, crosses the U.S.-Mexican border and quickly finds himself up against the full might of one of Mexico’s most violent cartels.

The lucrative Rambo franchise launched in 1982 with First Blood and a fifth installment has been mooted for some time, despite the actor expressing reservations about a return a couple of years ago. Stallone, who starred in and directed the last episode of the series in 2008, is currently working on Creed II. UK trade Screen International was first out the gate with the news.

