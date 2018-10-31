Prosecutors said there was not enough evidence.

Sylvester Stallone will not face charges over sexual assault allegations after prosecutors in California found there was “insufficient evidence”.

A woman told Santa Monica police in November 2017 that the Rocky actor attacked her in 1987 and 1990.

Sylvester Stallone will not be charged over allegations of sexual assault (Ian West/PA)

Stallone, 72, denied the allegations and the Los Angeles County District Attorney has now said no charges will be brought.

A charge evaluation sheet states: “Victim and suspect had a consensual relationship in 1987. The victim alleged assaults in 1987 and 1990 and provided fresh complaint witnesses.

“However, none of the witnesses corroborated victim’s allegations. Additional investigation did not provide any further corroboration.”

The document said there was insufficient evidence to support a prosecution and added the allegations were outside California’s statute of limitations.

Stallone will appear alongside Michael B Jordan in Creed II, the latest instalment in the Rocky franchise, when it is released in November.