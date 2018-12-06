Sylvester Stallone shares message with fans as he wraps filming on Rambo V

Stallone said it will be the “final” Rambo movie.

Sylvester Stallone promised fans a “very intense” Rambo movie as he wrapped up filming on the fifth and “final” instalment of the action franchise.

Stallone, 72, is reprising his role as troubled Vietnam War veteran John Rambo, who he first played in 1982’s First Blood.

The fifth film, tentatively titled Rambo V: Last Blood, has finished filming and after shooting his last scene, Stallone gave fans an insight into what to expect when it is released next year.

In a video shared with his eight million Instagram followers, Stallone said: “This final Rambo, he finally finds what he assumes to be peace, love, belonging, family and when that is taken, everyone can imagine losing the thing you most prize, most love, the thing you would gladly die for and that’s taken.

“And it takes a man on a real dark journey.”

Stallone then joked it was a children’s movie, before adding: “This is going to be a very, very intense Rambo and I am incredibly proud to have been part of it.

“It’s been an amazing odyssey and it’s coming your way soon.”

In an earlier video, Stallone, known for playing action movie characters including boxer Rocky Balboa, said portraying Rambo had been an “amazing journey”.

He said he was the eleventh choice to play Rambo and that other actors thought of it as a “cursed project”.

According to reports, Rambo V will see Stallone’s character fighting a Mexican drug cartel. Previous instalments include First Blood, 1985’s First Blood Part II, 1988’s Rambo III and 2008’s Rambo.

Rambo V is due to be released in 2019. Stallone is currently starring in Creed II alongside Michael B Jordan and said it will be the last time he will play Balboa.