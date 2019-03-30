Taika Waititi to reunite with Green Lantern co-star Ryan Reynolds in Free Guy

The Thor: Ragnarok director has hinted he would like to pretend the superhero movie never happened.

Taika Waititi has joked that his upcoming reunion with Ryan Reynolds will be the first time they have worked together.

The duo will both appear in an action comedy called Free Guy, in which a bank worker discovers he is inside a video game.

They both previously starred together in the ill-fated superhero movie Green Lantern, which failed to win over both fans and critics.

Appearing to make reference to the lack of success achieved by the 2011 flop, Waititi joked on Twitter: “I guess dreams do come true. FINALLY I get to work with @VancityReynolds for the very first time in my life!! This has never happened before! Wow!”

Since Green Lantern, Waititi has found success as a director with What We Do In The Shadows, Hunt For The Wilderpeople and Thor: Ragnarok.

Reynolds also landed a successful superhero franchise, with the box office hit Deadpool.