Taika Waititi wants to make racists very angry with Nazi satire movie Jojo Rabbit

Taika Waititi, the Kiwi director behind Thor: Ragnarok, is about to set cameras rolling on his latest project, an anti-war satire called Jojo Rabbit.

And he’s taking aim at racists.

“I’m stoked to begin shooting my anti-war satire,” he said in a statement (via IndieWire) announcing the beginning of principal photography in Prague.

“We’ve assembled an incredible cast and I couldn’t be more excited to finally ridicule Nazis and their beliefs.

“This film is going to pi** off a lot of racists and that makes me very happy.”

The cast is indeed pretty special.

Scarlett Johnasson (Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) More

It features Scarlett Johansson, Sam Rockwell, Rebel Wilson and Waititi himself, in a weird but potentially wonderful tale.

According to the statement, the plot centres on ‘an awkward young German boy’ played by (Roman Griffin Davis) who is raised by a single mother, played by Johansson, during World War II.

His only friend is an imaginary version of Adolf Hitler, player by Waititi, however, his fervent but naïve patriotic views are upended when he meets a young girl, played by Thomasin McKenzie.

It’s based on the novel Caging Skies, penned by New Zealand-Belgian novelist Christine Leunens in 2008.

Read more

Woody Harrelson confirms Venom sequel

Jamie Foxx for Spawn movie

Sesame Street suing over R-rated comedy



