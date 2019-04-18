Taika Waititi’s 'Thor 4' has been pitched says Tessa Thompson

Thor could be returning for a fourth movie – but will the character be played by Chris Hemsworth, or Tessa Thompson (credit: MCU)

Exciting news for Thor fans, especially as Chris Hemsworth confirmed to Yahoo Movies UK that Ragnarok gave him a new lease of life as the character, Thor 4 could be on the way, with Ragnarok director Taika Waititi helming the production.

“I heard that a pitch has happened for [another “Thor” film],” Tessa Thompson told the LA Times. “I don’t know how real that intel is, but I hear that the pitch has happened. I think the idea is Taika [Waititi, who directed ‘Ragnarok’] would come back.”

This reveal is interesting for a couple of major reasons. It either means that Chris Hemsworth isn’t going to die in Avengers: Endgame after all, and will extend his contract for more sequels (which may include appearances in Tom Hiddleston’s Disney+ Loki series), or it means he will die, and the MCU will copy the female Thor of the comics, and hand the hammer over to Thompson.

The latter would make the most sense, in context – why else would Thompson be so keen to talk about the possibility of another movie, that she’d break the code of secrecy ahead of Endgame?

“We always look back to the comics to get those ideas,” Kevin Feige said in 2017. “Sometimes very specific story lines like Civil War, sometimes just nuggets or characters like Planet Hulk. So anything that’s happened in the comics, even a female Thor, become great potentials and the ideas from which future movies can be born.”

Still, there’s a chance it won’t happen – and with Feige keeping the details of the next phase very close to his chest, we won’t find out until long after Endgame’s hit cinemas. That’s next week, in case you forgot. We can’t wait.

As for what else Phase 4 will contain, Thompson says, I’m just excited that this new phase promises to have women and queer folks.” Amen to that.



