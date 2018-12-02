'It Takes You Away' recap: 'Doctor Who' does Scandi horror (sort of)

The ninth episode of Doctor Who S11 has landed. Here’s everything you need to know about ‘It Takes You Away’:

What’s it about? In a cottage in a Norwegian wood, the Doctor and friends meet a young blind girl hiding from a big bad monster.

Verdict: Doctor Who does Scandi horror? With its magpie eye for a passing genre, it was surely only a matter of time until the show looked across the North Atlantic at the boom in chilly Nordic terror.

From the Let the Right One In-riffing title to the dark fairytale setting – literally a cabin in the woods – everything about ‘It Takes You Away’ feels designed to telegraph the idea this is one of those stories best viewed from the other side of the sofa.

That it doesn’t entirely pan out this way is mostly down to the fact that, fairly early on, this wintry horror story bumps up against Doctor Who’s more familiar strain of high-concept science fantasy, with results that are frequently brilliant, rarely less than surprising, and occasionally ridiculous.

It’s rare, for example, you’ll find me arguing that Doctor Who would benefit from fewer jokes, but there are moments here when Team TARDIS’s normally agreeable banter feels misplaced: it undermines the atmosphere of Nordic gloom and… well, takes you away from the story.

The script also reveals its hand a little prematurely. The premise of a young, abandoned blind girl hiding in a house in the middle of a forest, trying to keep the monsters at bay, is as simple as it is irresistible. But once you start introducing aliens in Star Trek prosthetics (even ones delightfully played by The Actor Kevin Eldon) and throwing around concepts like inter-dimensional portals, the spell is broken; the fear of the unknown is gone.

As a result, there’s a strange tone to writer Ed Hime’s Who debut that’s either brilliantly unique, or just a bit lumpy and uneven. It’s not afraid to go to some very dark places: “There’s a child in this house,” says Yaz. “Or some maniac that collects children’s shoes,” replies Graham, chillingly. And it is, ultimately, a story about grief, and depression. But there are times when it stops being either of those things, and becomes a frenetic sci-fi runaround, with jokes.

Doctor Who: It Takes You Away (BBC) More

None of which should take away from the fact there’s an awful lot to love in this episode. It’s filled with memorable moments and images, from the abandoned swing and Hanne hiding in the wardrobe to Ryan carrying the globe light like a sci-fi remake of The Red Balloon. And how utterly gorgeous is that opening/closing shot of the TARDIS in the woods by the fjord? It’s like a Hans Dahl painting – the sort of screengrab you want to frame and hang over your fireplace.

Director Jamie Childs and his director of photography Denis Crossan are masters at creating such pretty pictures – see also the chiaroscuro effect of the cold, northern light contrasting with the shadows in the house – and the episode sounds as beautiful as it looks, thanks to yet another stunning score from Segun Akinola, its mournful cello capturing the pall of sadness that hangs over young Hanne’s life.

The final reel, largely set in the mirror universe (literally – did you notice that every shot was reversed?) encapsulates everything that’s great, and everything that’s not so great, about the episode. The return of Grace (Sharon D Clarke) can’t help but feel like an emotional sucker-punch, and the awful choice that Graham has to make – his wife or the real world – is almost unbearable (as is his oh-so brave attempt at cold detachment with “You’re a fake”).

But Doctor Who needs to tread softly when it’s playing on such a heightened emotional field: a young girl being reunited with what appears to be her dead mother is a huge concept to be so casually employed as a throwaway plot device. And the Doctor telling a grieving husband “Time to move on, mate” – like he’s a teenager who’s just been dumped by text – is unforgivably glib.

