Taraji P. Henson is ready to smash the glass ceiling in 'What Men Want' trailer

What Men Want could be the gender-swapped remake we’ve been waiting for.

While Ghostbusters and Overboard were hammered by critics, this new version of What Women Want sees Taraji P. Henson play a sports agent who can suddenly hear men’s thoughts after bumping her head.

In the original from 2000, Mel Gibson got the powers to hear women’s thoughts after electrocuting himself in the bath but in hindsight, the storyline was pretty problematic.

His character Nick is a chauvinist ad executive who treats women like they’re disposable and takes issue with his firm hiring a woman, Darcy (Helen Hunt), to expand its portfolio into women’s products.

He uses his new power to steal Darcy’s ideas and in the process gets her fired, but as she’s also his love interest he makes it right in the end.

For Henson’s Ali, she is faced with a sexist bias at work that many women can still relate, a bias that is keeping her from getting a promotion so when she gets the power to hear men’s thoughts it evens the playing field and she is able to bypass the boys’ club to get ahead.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Ali Davis (Taraji P. Henson) is a successful sports agent who’s constantly boxed out by her male colleagues. When Ali is passed up for a well-deserved promotion, she questions what else she needs to do to succeed in a man’s world… until she gains the ability to hear men’s thoughts!

With her newfound power, Ali looks to outsmart her colleagues as she races to sign the next basketball superstar, but the lengths she has to go to will put her relationship with her best friends and a potential new love interest (Aldis Hodge) to the test.

The new movie is directed by Hairspray’s Adam Shankman and co-stars Tracy Morgan, Richard Roundtree, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Josh Brener, Tamala Jones, Phoebe Robinson, Max Greenfield, Jason Jones, Brian Bosworth, Chris Witaske and Erykah Badu.

What Men Want is coming soon to cinemas

READ MORE

Check out the first Artemis Fowl teaser

Aquaman hailed as best DC movie ever

Lion King trailer breaks records