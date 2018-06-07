Tarantino adds Luke Perry, Damian Lewis and Dakota Fanning to Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Quentin Tarantino has added a host of new stars to his forthcoming movie Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

Damian Lewis, Luke Perry, Emile Hirsch, and Dakota Fanning will join the already A-list laden cast, which will tell the story of the Sharon Tate murders at the hands of Charles Manson.

Already on the bill are Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Burt Reynolds, Timothy Olyphant, Michael Madsen and Tim Roth.

Lewis is set to play the role of screen legend Steve McQueen, according to Deadline, with Fanning playing Manson disciple Squeaky Fromme.

Hirsch will play Jay Sebring, the Hollywood stylist who was murdered alongside Tate in 1969.

Pitt and DiCaprio are already signed up to play the movie’s leads, Cliff Booth and Rick Dalton, the star of a western TV series and his body double who live next door to Sharon Tate, played by Margot Robbie.

Tarantino will also be producing the movie, alongside David Heyman, producer of the Harry Potter movies.

It’s due for release in August, 2019.

