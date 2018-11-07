Taron Egerton confirms he WON'T be back as Eggsy in 'Kingsman 3' (exclusive)

Taron Egerton will not be returning as Eggsy in Kingsman 3.

The actor confirmed the news to Yahoo Movies UK during an interview for his latest film Robin Hood.

“I don’t know how hot off the press this is, and I think I’m allowed to say it, but I’m not in the next Kingsman movie,” Egerton said.

“That doesn’t mean I won’t be in Kingsman ever again. I was with Matthew [Vaughn] as little as a few days ago, we’re still very much in business together, but his next journey in that world doesn’t involve me.”

Taron Egerton as secret service agent Eggsy in “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” More

Egerton originated the role of Gary “Eggsy” Unwin in the first movie, Kingsman: The Secret Service, in 2014 and reprised the role last year for Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

The British spy franchise, co-starring Colin Firth and Mark Strong, is based on the Millarworld comic book series of the same name which follows a council estate delinquent-turned-gentleman spy as he battles to save the world from nefarious foes.

It’s been confirmed that the third film will be released by Fox on November 9, 2019, but will focus on the Secret Service’s missions during the early 20th Century. It will also introduce a teen named Conrad, who wants to fight in World War I, as well as a new adult character rumoured to be played by Ralph Fiennes.





Egerton says that he has chatted with Vaughn about the plot of the third movie and is impressed with what he’s heard.

“His idea for the new one is incredibly exciting,” the actor said. “I’m sad that I won’t be on that journey with him but it’s not the last you’ve seen of Eggsy.”

You can watch Taron Egerton as Robin Hood when the film comes out on 21 November.

