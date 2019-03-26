Taron Egerton fans react to his hot pants birthday message for Elton John

Taron Egerton donned gold hot pants to celebrate the birthday of singer Elton John, who the actor portrays in upcoming biopic ‘Rocketman’. (Credit: Instagram/Taron Egerton)

Actor Taron Egerton posted a photographic tribute to Elton John on the singer’s 72nd birthday, but it was the actor’s Instagram followers who felt they had been given a birthday present.

Egerton will portray the Your Song musician in the upcoming biopic Rocketman, directed by British filmmaker Dexter Fletcher.

Read more: Teaser trailer for Rocketman

In recognition of the music legend’s birthday, the 29-year-old actor shared a picture of himself in character as Elton, with the iconic glasses and a pair of gold hot pants, as well as a matching gold jacket.

He wrote: “Happy Birthday, Elton John. You are just about the most extraordinary person I’ve ever met. In honour of your birthday, here’s a photo of me (as you) in some hot pants.”





It’s fair to say the image gave Egerton’s fans an eyeful, with one user commenting that “thick thighs save lives” and another saying “this is a crime against my ovaries”.

British actress Amber Doig-thorne wrote: “A man should not look that good in hot pants.”

An excited fan said they were rendered “speechless” by the picture, while another joked the star was wearing “nice socks”.

Read more: Hear Taron Egerton sing Tiny Dancer in Rocketman

Rocketman will depict Elton John’s early musical training, as well as his rise to stardom in the 1970s, with Egerton singing many of the artist’s most memorable hits.

The film’s tagline states that it is “based on a true fantasy” and the cast have said that the movie is more of a musical than it is a traditional biopic.

Egerton previously performed I’m Still Standing on the big screen in the animated musical Sing, in which he played young gorilla Johnny.

Read more: Egerton explains absence from next Kingsman movie

Rocketman will be released into UK cinemas on 24 May.



