Taron Egerton says Kevin Spacey was an 'audacious flirt' but was 'never inappropriate' on film set

Taron Egerton has said that Kevin Spacey was an ‘audacious flirt’ on the set of the movie Billionaire Boys Club, but that he never behaved inappropriately towards him.

Egerton also spoke of his sadness over how the movie failed even before it had been released, due to the multiple allegations of sexual misconduct which emerged around the House of Cards actor.

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph, Egerton said that the movie ‘didn’t quite come together in the way it should have. Which is really disappointing and horrible for all the talented people who worked on that film’.

“And then there was Kevin Spacey’s involvement,” he added.

“He was never inappropriate with me. There’s a fine line, though, isn’t there, between someone being an audacious flirt and being predatory? I thought he was the former.

“But it’s sad that his professional demise threw such a shadow over our film.

“On the surface level, he’s flirty. He is not my first experience of a flirty older bloke. Even from the age of 17 or 18, I’ve experienced that and I’ve never felt threatened by that, although, he obviously has made some people feel threatened, and that’s unacceptable.”

The movie, which also starred Ansel Elgort, about a group of wealthy young men involved in a ponzi scheme in the 1980s, was dead on arrival on its release over the summer, being the first movie featuring Spacey to emerge following the allegations against him.

It made just $1.9 million at the box office.

Dozens of claims of sexual impropriety have been levelled at Spacey since Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp alleged that Spacey tried to molest him at a party when he was a teenager.

Many others followed, alleging a pattern of sexual harassment going back decades.

Spacey apologised for any wrongdoing against Rapp at the time, but said that he did not recall the specific incident.

He currently has six investigations open against him the UK alone.

