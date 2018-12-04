Taron Egerton ‘scared everyone’s going to hate me’ in Elton John biopic

Taron Egerton was at a charity performance of the musical The Band based on the music of Take That.

The actor who has taken on the role of Sir Elton John in an upcoming biopic said he fears people will “hate” him in it.

The gala in London’s West End was in support of the Elton John Aids Foundation.

Looking ahead to the release of Rocketman, Egerton said: “I’m scared everyone’s going to hate me in it.

“I feel that what I’ve tried to do is to capture the spirit of him.

“It’s not really an impersonation of him, but it’s my kind of take on him.”

Egerton described Sir Elton and his husband David Furnish as “two very kind, very beautiful people”.

He added: “They are so passionate and commit so much energy to this cause and others, but even just on a very minute scale, their kindness to me – a sort of slightly overwhelmed young actor who is seeking to portray Elton in his life – they’re just amazing, amazing men.”

The actor said he has stayed at the couple’s house and was given access to Sir Elton’s diaries from the 1970s.

“Elton gave me his first ever diamond earring.

“I stayed in their spare room… one of their spare rooms,” he said.

Egerton, who hugged Furnish on the red carpet, also said he had dinner with the couple as their children ran around getting ready for bed.

“They’re just a normal family in extraordinary circumstances,” he said.

Egerton said he got into acting to work in theatre and aimed to earn £450 per week.

“So to have any kind of film career is a dream come true,” he said.

Furnish and Egerton were joined at the Theatre Royal Haymarket by Take That stars Gary Barlow, Howard Donald, Mark Owen, and Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Williams.

