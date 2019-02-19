Taron Egerton does all his own singing in 'Rocketman': Hear his 'Tiny Dancer' now
A new behind-the-scenes video from the upcoming Elton John biopic Rocketman – starring Taron Egerton as the singer – has been released by Paramount, and it appears to take a jab at Bohemian Rhapsody.
Rocketman director Dexter Fletcher – who was drafted in as Bryan Singer’s replacement on the Queen film after the X-Men filmmaker was fired by Fox – reveals in the video: “Taron’s actually singing in the film. And he’s so convincing. His voice is incredible.”
Although he’s not explicitly comparing the Elton pic to Bohemian Rhapsody it’s easy to make the connection, due the director’s participation in both films. Rami Malek mimed to recordings of Freddie Mercury in scenes where Queen perform live, including at Live Aid, the film’s crowning glory. Despite not doing the singing himself, Malek’s performance won him a BAFTA, a Golden Globe, and he’s competing for a Best Actor Oscar this coming weekend.
In Rocketman though, it’s clear the filmmakers are proud of Egerton’s performance as Elton on screen, and in the recording booth.
“Taron is an actor of incredible range,” says Fletcher in the video above, which also shows the Eddie The Eagle star singing Elton’s 1971 hit ‘Tiny Dancer’. Egerton, who appeared alongside the singer in Kingsman: The Golden Circle, has also received approval from the rockstar himself.
“Elton said ‘I don’t think I’ve ever heard anyone sing my songs better than Taron’,” shares the film’s music producer Giles Martin.
“The great thing about Elton is that he wants Taron’s interpretations of his songs.”
Egerton previously performed ‘I’m Still Standing’ in the 2016 animated hit Sing, in one of the Illumination film’s most memorable moments.
“I don’t think there’s anyone in the world who could have played Elton,” adds Martin. “I think it’s Taron’s role.”
The movie is said to be a ‘fantastical’ re-telling of the singer’s life rather than a strict biopic, and it looks like it will take up some of the dark side of the excesses he indulged in over his decades long career.
Alongside the revealing new featurette, Paramount has also released the film’s first official poster shot by celebrity photographer David LaChappelle. Check it out below.
Synopsis: Based on a true fantasy, ROCKETMAN is an epic musical fantasy about the incredible human story of Elton John’s breakthrough years. The film follows the fantastical journey of transformation from shy piano prodigy Reginald Dwight into international superstar Elton John.
This inspirational story – set to Elton John’s most beloved songs and performed by star Taron Egerton – tells the universally relatable story of how a small-town boy became one of the most iconic figures in pop culture. ROCKETMAN also stars Jamie Bell as Elton’s longtime lyricist and writing partner Bernie Taupin, Richard Madden as Elton’s first manager, John Reid, and Bryce Dallas Howard as Elton’s mother Sheila Farebrother.
Rocketman is in cinemas this May. Watch the first teaser below.
