Taylor Swift Hilariously Reacts to Her Cats Being Featured in 'Deadpool 2'

Taylor Swift is one proud cat owner.

Felines Olivia Benson and Meredith Grey, named after leading lady characters on Law and Order: Special Victims Unit and Grey's Anatomy, made their stage-mom proud when they popped up in Ryan Reynolds' new film, Deadpool 2.

In the sequel, Reynolds' character is seen sporting a white T-shirt featuring Swift's cats. "Olivia and Meredith Best Friends Purrrrr-Ever," the shirt reads alongside a photo of the dynamic duo against a pink background.

Swift -- who is good friends with Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively -- took to her Instagram Story on Monday to share her excitement over her pets' movie debut. "I'm so proud of my fuzzy daughters," the 28-year-old singer wrote alongside a photo of their appearance. "Thanks @vancityreynolds."

Instagram More

Olivia and Meredith aren't the only famous faces to pop up in the flick. Brad Pitt made a blink-and-you-miss-it cameo as well.

"It was definitely a surreal moment because I had worked with him in the past," David Leitch, the movie's director, exclusively told ET's Carly Steel of Pitt's cameo. "I never thought I'd be directing him. He's a mentor and a friend and I love him, so it was great."

As for how they got him to agree to the small role, Reynolds revealed simply, "The power of just asking. Just ask, you never know!"

The 41-year-old actor also recently commented on his 3-year-old daughter, James, having a small part in Swift's song, "Gorgeous."

"My daughter has a really, really terrible ego problem now after that song," he joked during a Good Morning America appearance. "Oh, she's insufferable."

Check out Swift's weekend performance where another surprise cameo was made:

RELATED CONTENT:

Camila Cabello Forced to Miss a Date on Taylor Swift's Tour Due to Dehydration

Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa’s Son Has the Cutest Reaction to Meeting 'Cool Rock Star' Taylor Swift

Darren Criss Hilariously Asks Taylor Swift to Sit Down at BBMAs so He Can Watch Shawn Mendes: Watch!

Related Articles: