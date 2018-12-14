Taylor Swift and James Corden join cast of 'Cats' movie

The movie version of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s hit musical Cats has added a host of stars to its growing cast, including James Corden and pop icon Taylor Swift.

Corden will play the role of Bustopher Jones, with Swift taking on Bombalurina.

They join Dame Judi Dench as Old Deuteronomy, Idris Elba as Macavity, Jason Derulo as Rum Tum Tugger, and Sir Ian McKellen as Gus.

Also on the bill are Jennifer Hudson as Grizabella and Rebel Wilson and Jennyanydots.

NEWS: Principal photography has begun on Cats, a groundbreaking new musical film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd-Webber's global stage-musical sensation and the poems from Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats by T.S. Eliot from Academy Award®-winner Tom Hooper. pic.twitter.com/UxHRyAziuY — Working Title (@Working_Title) December 13, 2018





The Danish Girl, The King’s Speech and Les Miserables director (and Oscar winner) Tom Hooper is behind the camera, adapting Lloyd Webber’s work, which was inspired by the poems in T.S. Eliot’s Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats.

Hooper has co-written the script with War Horse and Billy Elliot co-writer Lee Hall.

As yet, it’s unclear how the action will pan out, and whether Hooper will be using performance capture and CGI, or practical effects and make-up.

But shooting has now officially begun on the movie, with its release slated for December 20, 2019.

