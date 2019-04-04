'Terminator: Dark Fate' first pictures reveal Arnie's new-look T-800

Terminator: Dark Fate will teleport into UK cinemas on 23 October, and we’ve got a whole gallery of exclusive new images to analyse using that weird red grid that comes up in our field of vision whenever we look at stuff.

The images give us welcome clues about the film’s plot, as there’s so little information out there, even the synopsis is vague.

Linda Hamilton (Sarah Connor) and Arnold Schwarzenegger (T-800) return in their iconic roles in Terminator: Dark Fate, directed by Tim Miller (Deadpool) and produced by visionary filmmaker James Cameron and David Ellison. Following the events of Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Terminator: Dark Fate also stars Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna, and Diego Boneta.

Terminator: Dark Fate is released in UK cinemas on 23 October.