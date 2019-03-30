There's a chance ‘Avengers: Endgame’ will make $1 billion on its opening weekend

Avengers: Endgame is going to be kind of a big deal. But the full extent of just how huge the blockbuster is going to be is now finally starting to emerge, because there’s a genuine possibility that it could gross $1 billion on its opening weekend.

To be clear, current box office estimates don’t have it at quite that amount. Instead, Deadline are predicting that Marvel and Disney will have to make do with a worldwide opening weekend return of around $840 million

That would be around $200 million more than Avengers: Infinity War’s opening weekend haul of $640.5 million. But what would account for such a huge leap?

Well, earlier this week, it was announced that Endgame will be released in China on April 24, one day before its release in the UK, and a full 48 hours before it is in American cinemas.

Infinity War took in $199.3 million when it opened in China last year, a full week after its US release. When you add that to its $257.7 million opening in the US, and the $382.8 million it took in everywhere else, we suddenly arrive at $840 million.

However, there’s a chance that the box office increase for Avengers: Endgame won’t stop there. Infinity War is being touted as the final Marvel movie for at least one, probably more, of the original Avengers, which has increased the sense of occasion surrounding it.

Plus it will see Captain Marvel integrate with the rest of the Avengers, and her debut in the MCU, which was released at the start of March, has been a monster hit, as it is so far at $946.1 million and counting.

We’ll find out whether that will be enough to take Avengers: Endgame all the way to $1 billion when it hits on April 25.