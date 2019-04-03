BBC announces drama about the final years of Marilyn Monroe's life

Marilyn Monroe wears the iconic gown that she wore while singing “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy at Madison Square Garden, during a reception in New York City. (Cecil Stoughton/White House Photographs, John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum via AP)

BBC Studios will develop a dramatisation of the final years of Marilyn Monroe’s life, based on parts of Keith Badman’s book The Final Years of Marilyn Monroe: The Shocking True Story.

The series will explore her relationship with the Kennedy brothers – President John F. Kennedy and Bobby Kennedy – Joe DiMaggio, and Peter Lawford, along with the film studios that ruled Hollywood at the time. It will also cover her fall from stardom due to alcohol and medicine dependence and eventual death. BBC Studios will work with Seven Seas Films to develop the show.

“Marilyn’s desire to be taken seriously as an actress and her battle with the powerful men who control the studio system is sadly as relevant today as it ever was,” Dan Sefton of Seven Seas Films said.

Read more: The Truth About JFK and Marilyn Monroe’s “Affair” Is Much Less Juicy Than We’ve Been Told

Monroe has long been a subject of media fascination.

The actress, who died in 1962 aged 36, has been the subject of numerous films and television shows, all covering aspects of her career and personal life; in 2011 actress Michelle Williams was nominated for an Oscar for her portrayal of Monroe in the film My Week With Marilyn.

There is no news yet as to where or when the series will screen.



