'I Think We're Alone Now' director Reed Morano on shooting the apocalypse with Peter Dinklage

After wowing the indie crowd at Sundance Film Festival in January this year, Reed Morano’s off-beat dystopian drama I Think We’re Alone Now is finally available to watch in the U.K. on digital download.

After a mysterious event wipes out the world’s population in one day, last man standing Del (Game of Thrones‘ Peter Dinklage) takes it upon himself to clean up his home town, house by house, burying the town folk in a makeshift cemetery, mainly to alleviate the boredom, but also to clear up the bad smell.

One day Grace, a mysterious stranger played by Elle Fanning, arrives shattering Del’s peaceful solitude, but the pair begin to forge an unlikely friendship in the most unusual of settings. It’s a post-apocalyptic tale, unlike any other film in the genre, with the emphasis being on the post, rather than the cataclysmic event itself that is only ever hinted at in the film.

This is one of the key things that attracted director Reed Morano to the project, as she told Yahoo earlier this week.

The acclaimed cinematographer-turned director, who also serves as executive producer on The Handmaid’s Tale after directing the hit drama’s first three episodes, took time out of editing her next film, Eon’s spy thriller Blake Lively-led The Rhythm Section, to talk to us about her low-key take on the apocalypse and fulfilling her dream of working with Peter Dinklage.

Yahoo Movies UK: How did I Think We’re Alone Now come to be and how did you first get involved?

Reed Morano: It came up really fast, and was probably the fastest project I’ve had that came together. Basically it started off when my agent said they had something that had come from producer Fred Berger and Peter Dinklage, and Michael Makowsky, the writer.

They had something they wanted to get to me and my agent sent it on as something they hoped I would want to do, something a little different. It was such a small project, in terms of budget size, it’s very intimate.

My agents were like ‘we know you’re going to love this one’, so we had to set a deal. It was really good. As soon as I heard Peter was involved, I was like ‘whatever it is, I want to do it’.

There’s a lot of people I want to work with and he was at the top of that list. I just remember how weird and unapologetic it was, and how it did things that were unconventional. I liked what it did in terms of – I didn’t see it coming, it was unexpected.

I read so many scripts and you always know what’s going to happen, and then you feel more or less let down because it does exactly what you imagined it would do, before it happens.

