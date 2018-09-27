Tim Allen 'couldn't get through' emotional last scene in Toy Story 4

Tim Allen is prepping Toy Story fans for some emotional upheaval.

Though many will still get misty eyed at the thought of Andy heading off to college at the end of Toy Story 3, the next instalment is clearly intending to pull some of those same strings.

Appearing on US talk show The Talk, he said: “Yes, I gotta resist getting emotional. I don’t want to give it away, but this is an incredibly great story.

“It is so emotional, it’s so funny, it’s so big, the idea they’ve come up with, I’m startled. I couldn’t even get through the last scene. I would love to be a Washington leaker.”

Asked if he could give away any details, he added: “I just can’t do it. I can’t give any more away. They’ve got great characters but a couple of scenes toward the end were really hard to get through.”

Allen has voiced space ranger Buzz Lightyear in all the Toy Story movies, the first emerging back in 1995.

He’ll be joined on the bill by Tom Hanks, reprising his role of cowboy Woody, Joan Cusack as Jessie, and Annie Potts as Bo Peep, who’s said to have a key role in this latest film.

Josh Cooley, who penned Pixar’s Inside Out, is directing, and it’s due out on June 21, 2019.

