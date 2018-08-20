The Fantastic Four nearly appeared in 'Deadpool 2'

There were a lot of Marvel cameos in Deadpool 2, from the X-Men to the Invisible Man, but in the version original director Tim Miller planned to include the Fantastic Four too.

This news was confirmed by concept artist, Alexander Lozano, who shared a number of the images he was commissioned to make by the Deadpool director.

These designs incorporated the 2015 versions of the superhero squad that featured Miles Teller as Mr Fantastic, Kate Mara as the Invisible Woman, Michael B. Jordan as the Human Torch and Jamie Bell as the Thing.

THE THING





THE INVISIBLE WOMAN





THE HUMAN TORCH





MR FANTASTIC





Lozano gave a few details of Miller’s brief in the caption of the Thing images: “Tim Miller was very precise when it came to the description of ‘the thing,’ he wanted to make sure that I orient myself in the design as close as possible to the comic template to finally give us, the fans, what we always wanted to see on the big screen.”

Speaking of the Human Torch, the artist said: “I always loved the short period when Johnny Storm wore the red version of the team uniforms and liked the idea of honouring this in my designs.”

Josh Trank’s Fantastic Four film was a critical and commercial failure for Fox so it would have been interesting to see the actors reprise their roles for the Deadpool sequel, especially Michael B. Jordan who has since joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Erik Killmonger.

Deadpool 2 was directed by David Leitch after Tim Miller quite the project More

Miller himself left the project after reported creative differences with star Ryan Reynolds. Reynolds claimed the first film was “very, very difficult.” and subsequent reports said he also wanted to make a more expensive movie, but the director disagreed.

“I didn’t want to make some stylised movie that was 3 times the budget,” he said during an interview on CG Garage (via Collider). “I wanted to make the same kind of movie that we made before because I think that’s the right movie to make for the character. So don’t believe what you read on the internet.

“Even when some people go, “The movie was really hard to make.” The movie was a joy to make. I think you see it on screen. We all had such a good time. We had a few arguments in post, but nothing more than usual… it was a joy, and it was the best experience of my life.”

Miller was replaced by John Wick director David Leitch who is rumoured to be returning for the third film.

