'Tintin 2' could start filming next year says Peter Jackson

Peter Jackson has revealed to Empire magazine that a follow-up to 2011’s The Adventures Of Tintin is still on the cards, which is pretty exciting.

The first one didn’t light up the box office, but any collaboration between Steven Spielberg and Peter Jackson is worth anticipating. And it sounds like we won’t have long to wait.

According to Jackson, the team will be “possibly even doing mo-cap next year.”

But, before we get too excited, it’s worthing listening to Jackson’s caveat that “no film is a real project until you’ve got the money from the studio.”

Still, we’re going to ignore that and get worked up over the fact the rumoured source material for the sequel is The Prisoners Of The Sun, which is reportedly Jackson’s favourite book.

The story has been adapted before, in everything from cartoons, to computer games, to musicals, which proves just how popular it is. If you haven’t read it, it involves a trip to Peru, Inca magic and an angry llama.

And Jackson isn’t the only one to offer hope, with Steven Spielberg stating seven months ago, “Peter Jackson has to do the second part. Normally, if all goes well, he will soon start working on the script. As it takes two years of animation work on the film, for you, I would not expect to see it for about three years. But Peter will stick to it. Tintin is not dead!”

Just don’t expect Jackson to pop up in the director list for Amazon’s Lord Of The Rings series.

“They’ve asked me and I’ve said that we would certainly look at the scripts,” Jackson told Empire. But with Amazon’s deal with the Tolkien estate giving them final approval over casting, storylines and scripts, Jackson wouldn’t be able to direct. “It would be impossible without that control.”

But there is hope that he’ll have some influence. “Even if I don’t get involved in directing, I’m certainly happy to share our designs.”





