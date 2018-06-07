Toast of London's Matt Berry has a new Channel 4 comedy

From Digital Spy

If you happen to be missing Toast of London (which if you've seen it, you obviously are), its co-creator and main star Matt Berry is coming back to Channel 4 for a new comedy series called Year of the Rabbit.

The broadcaster announced today (June 8) that the show is, intriguingly, inspired by the unhinged chaos of Victorian-era London.

Here's the official synopsis from C4: "This brand new series follows Detective Inspector Rabbit (Berry), a hardened booze-hound who's seen it all, and his new, hapless, by-the-books partner (Freddie Fox).

"While they're investigating a local murder, the lewd but insightful adoptive daughter (Susan Wokoma) of the chief of police joins them, becoming the country's first female officer.

"Together, the trio must fight crime while rubbing shoulders with street gangs, crooked politicians, Bulgarian princes, spiritualists, music hall stars and the Elephant Man."

Yep, that sounds about as Matt Berry as it gets. There's no word of Year of the Rabbit's airdate just yet, but it will last six half-hour episodes.

Channel 4 has also announced a new comedy from W1A's Rufus Jones. This one is called Home and is a "warm, touching and deftly surprising modern sitcom which gets to the very essence of home and family".

There's an interesting and rather topical twist, too...

"When new couple Peter (Rufus Jones) and Katy – and Katy's son John – go on their first family holiday to France, the plan is to bring back a tan, a few happy memories and six crates of vintage champagne," reads the synopsis.

"What they actually bring back is going to come as a big surprise… Home follows the experience of Sami, a Syrian refugee who enters Britain illegally to claim asylum. Living in with Peter, Katy and John, Sami and his adoptive family discover and come to terms with what a home really means."

And finally in this flurry of exciting announcements, Roisin Conaty's comedy GameFace will be returning to Channel 4 for a second series.

