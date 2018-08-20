Tom Felton tries to convert Matthew Lewis to Slytherin in Harry Potter reunion

Harry Potter stars Tom Felton and Matthew Lewis had one of their semi-regular reunions yesterday, but Felton clearly had an ulterior motive for meeting up with his former cast-mate.

As the most notorious member of the Slytherin house at Hogwarts, Felton’s Draco Malfoy appears to have designs on Gryffindor’s Neville Longbottom (played by Lewis in the movies).

Lewis, however, is clearly having none of it.





The off-screen chums were hanging out in the Venice Beach area of Los Angeles over the weekend, Felton busting out a Slytherin backpack for the snap.





Joked Lewis in the comments on the Instagram post: “I can’t even go for a pint without you hounding me. Can’t you have an Adidas bag like regular folk?!”

It was just the latest reunion by stars of the blockbuster wizarding franchise, with each meeting never failing to delight the fanbase.

















