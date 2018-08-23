Tom Hanks helps realise birthday wish for young leukaemia sufferer

The magnificent Tom Hanks has helped a young leukaemia sufferer – and aspiring world traveller – to realise a special birthday wish.

12-year-old Aspen Kelly from Oklahoma is currently unable to travel due to her treatment, but has asked instead for people to send her postcards from all 50 states of the USA, and all six continents in time for her 13th birthday on September 1.

Her mum Vanessa shared her request on social media, and it soon went viral, more than a thousand postcards soon flooding in with messages of support, and allowing her a snapshot of places around the world.

“So, as many people know my daughter Aspen has been fighting Leukemia since November, 22, 2017,” she wrote.

“Her birthday is September 1st and she will be turning 13. She can’t really do anything or go anywhere for her birthday like she used to so she has a special request. She would like to receive post cards for her birthday.

“Since she can’t really travel unless her counts are up, she is hoping that maybe people can send her a post card from where they live in the United States or all over the world.

“She would love to see a beautiful place, or something cool and exciting from other places she’s never been to before.

“It would be awesome if we could get one from each of the 50 states and 6 of the continents. Not sure if Antartica is an option lol.”

Well now, thanks to Hanks, she has Greece covered.

The actor dropped her a line from Antiparos, a small island in the south of the Aegean, with the message: “Aspen, I hope this arrives in time for your Happy 13th Birthday! Love you! Tom Hanks.”

(Credit: Facebook) More

(Credit: Facebook) More

On receiving the card, Vanessa posted: “This postcard is too awesome not share, and I’m totally geeking-out right now! But Tom Hanks took the time to send Aspen a postcard from Greece!

“Wasn’t sure it was really him, but we compared his writing to a letter a fan got online and his picture. And he’s in Greece right now How cool is that?!?

“Thank you so much Tom Hanks for taking the time to send Aspen a postcard!”

Legend.

Read more

Tom Felton and Matthew Lewis have mini Harry Potter reunion

Nicole Kidman unrecognisable in new film role

Danny Boyle dropped from Bond 25



