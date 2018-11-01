Tom Hanks on why he struggled to record Toy Story 4

From Digital Spy

We already know that Tim Allen was an emotional wreck when he finished recording Toy Story 4, and it seems Tom Hanks found it a bit of a struggle too.

The Woody actor has opened up about recording his last scene for the upcoming Pixar sequel, admitting it was a "moment in history".

"It was the first time that we were going to be recording the end of the movie, and Toy Story [4] is going to have an impactful ending," he told The Chris Evans Breakfast Show.

"The way you record Toy Story, you're in a room with the team that has created it. When I went in for my last day of recording, I wanted to have my back to them, because usually you're facing him so he can look right up and you can talk about it.

"But I didn't want to see them and pretend they couldn't see me. When I realised what they were going for, I realised, 'Oh, this is a moment in history'."

Oh gosh. If he cries that means we're going to cry too.

Allen, who voices Buzz Lightyear, said back in September of his own emotional experience: "I gotta resist getting emotional. I don't want to give it away, but this is an incredibly great story.

"It is so emotional, it's so funny, it's so big, the idea they've come up with, I'm startled. I couldn't even get through the last scene.

"I would love to be a Washington leaker. I just can't do it. I can't give any more away. They've got great characters but a couple of scenes toward the end were really hard to get through."

Toy Story 4 will be released in UK and US cinemas on June 21, 2019.

