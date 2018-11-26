Tom Hardy's Venom surpasses Wonder Woman at the international box office

While critics may have despised Venom, Tom Hardy’s blockbuster has proven a gigantic hit with cinemagoers.

Variety reports that the film has crossed the $800 million mark at the international box-office, making $822.5 million and officially surpassing the grosses of Wonder Woman, Spider-Man, and Deadpool.

Venom now holds the title of second-highest ever grossing superhero origins movie, mainly thanks to an enormous haul in China, where it has made $242.9 million. Black Panther remains ahead, with $1.34 billion gross. The second biggest market for the film was North America, with $211 million.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald has continued to make millions at the international box office, taking $439.7 million worldwide. The UK saw a drop down to $7.2 million for the weekend, while the best showings were in Japan ($13 million) and Germany ($7.2 million).

Meanwhile, Ralph Breaks the Internet topped the North American box-office with a massive $84.6 million opening, making it the second-biggest Thanksgiving opening of all time, behind Frozen. There film – which opens in the UK later this week – also took $19.5 million in China.