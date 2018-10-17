Tom Holland shares new Spider-Man suit on Instagram to confirm 'Far From Home' has wrapped

Tom Holland has confirmed that the Spider-Man: Far From Home production has come to an end.

The actor posted a photo of himself in new Spidey gear, with his co-star Zendaya from their last days shooting in New York, to mark the occasion with the caption “THAT’S A WRAP.”

The black and red suit is not something directly lifted from the Marvel Comics which has some people believing it might be inspired by some unused concept art by Humberto Ramos.





The Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel has already shot in Italy and the UK but it ended its production run back in the webslinger’s hometown.

Jon Watts returns as director for the film, set after the events of the upcoming fourth Avengers movie, and it follows Peter Parker and his classmates as they go on a summer vacation in Europe.

During that trip, it seems the group ends up in Hertfordshire as the cast and crew were spotted shooting scenes in Bishop’s Stortford back in July.





Just how many months or years after Avengers 4 this takes place is still unknown as the cast, crew, and Marvel Studios head Kevin Fiege are keeping quiet about it but it does prove that the Avengers find a way to bring Spider-Man back from dust after that devastating click by Thanos in Infinity War.

Zendaya reprises her role as Michelle – or MJ as now she’s going by – with Marisa Tomei back as Aunt May and both Cobie Smulders and Samuel L. Jackson joining the Sony side of the MCU as Maria Hill and Nick Fury.





Jake Gyllenhaal makes his Marvel debut as villain Mysterio, real name Quentin Beck, who is a special effects expert able to use elaborate illusions to commit crimes.

Gyllenhaal was once considered for the role of Spider-Man back when Tobey Maguire was negotiating his return in Spider-Man 2 but inevitably Sony came to an agreement with Maguire.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is scheduled to be released in the United States on July 5, 2019

