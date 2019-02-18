Tom Holland dropped a huge Avengers: Endgame spoiler last year

From Digital Spy

It looks like Tom Holland spoiled Avengers: Endgame last year before the release of Infinity War without even realising it.

In a resurfaced interview (via comicbook.com), Holland and co-star Benedict Cumberbatch were asked who messes up the most lines on set. Cumberbatch admitted that it was him and Holland was quick to defend him.

"He has the most difficult lines though. He has to talk about so much Quantum Realm stuff. I just have to talk about, 'Yeah man, that's awesome'. Mine's easy, but his is all so difficult," he explained.

All quite innocent, right?

Well, not if you consider the fact that Doctor Strange doesn't talk about the Quantum Realm in Infinity War. We already expected the Quantum Realm to be key to Avengers: Endgame, but this is at least proof we were on the right track.

What's more, given that Spider-Man and Doctor Strange were two victims of the Snap, it confirms that they will both be back and in one piece in Avengers: Endgame, since the two movies were filmed back-to-back.

Along with his Marvel co-star Mark Ruffalo, Holland is known for spoiling major plot points in upcoming movies, so much so that he'll even believe he's done something like upload the entirety of Avengers: Endgame to Twitter.

We now don't have too long to wait for Avengers: Endgame, which is released in UK cinemas on April 25 and US cinemas on April 26, preceded by Captain Marvel on March 8.

