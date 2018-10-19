Tom Holland reveals new 'Far From Home' Spider-Man suit on Jimmy Kimmel

Despite the fact Spider-Man DIED in Avengers: Infinity War, Tom Holland turned up on Jimmy Kimmel to show off his new Spider-Man suit.

The set up involved Holland coming onto the show to retrieve his mask from Kimmel’s mate Guillermo, with the Marvel star getting a huge cheer when he took off the traffic cone he was wearing as a replacement mask (it was all a bit Partridge) and the audience realised they were seeing the real new suit.

And, no, it wasn’t made of dust. It’s a darker outfit than we saw in Homecoming, which could suggest that Spidey comes back from the brink in a moodier place in Far From Home.

That would be in keeping with the ‘Far From Home’ title, and the fact that superhero sequels tend to go darker. Could Far From Hom’ be The Dark Knight of Spider-movies?

Well, probably not – it doesn’t really work for the character to go bleak, so this is probably just a costume designer having some fun. It’s nice to speculate though, isn’t it?

We’re getting this new look at the character, because filming has just wrapped in London. When asked if Far From Home would stay in high school, director Jon Watts had this to say last year, “I think that would be a lot of fun. There’s still a lot of unexplored territory.”

“To deal with the fallout of Infinity War and be a junior in high school, I think sounds like a pretty good movie to me,” Watts said.

As for the issues of how Spider-Man can appear in the movie when he’s clogging up a vacuum cleaner in the MCU, Kevin Feige had this to say. “Well, when does that movie take place?” Feige pondered in an interview earlier this year. “We know it’s the summer. I think it’s summer vacation. I think he’s going to Europe with his friends. I don’t know what summer… I mean, I do know [but you don’t].”

Spider-Man: Far From Home will land in UK cinemas on 5 July, 2019.

