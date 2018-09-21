Tommy Wiseau will play the Joker again (exclusive)

Following the mainstream success of James Franco’s The Disaster Artist, centred around the making of The Room, (otherwise known as ‘the Citizen Kane of bad movies’) there’s a chance that a fresh audience of new Room fans are wondering why Tommy Wiseau and Greg Sestero didn’t make another movie together.

Well, now they have – it’s called Best F(r)iends and it follows the adventures of an eccentric mortician (Wiseau) and his new homeless pal (Sestero) as they concoct a plan to get rich off gold fillings in dead people’s teeth.

Unlike The Room, it’s not directed by Wiseau, but it retains some of that film’s wacky humour – except here it feels more intentional.

It’s a strange but intriguing film, feeling like the artistic offspring of David Lynch and John Waters, and it’s sure to be popular with the actors’ enthusiastic following.

Yahoo Movies UK sat down with Tommy and Greg to find out why they’ve decided to work together again, and what it takes to survive near-constant public ridicule.

Oh, and we also got a bit of a scoop about Tommy’s Joker viral video.

Yahoo Movies UK: Greg, you and Tommy have been friends for 20 years, what elements of his personality inspired you to write this character for him?

Greg Sestero: When I met him in acting class, I saw his way of performing as being unique. Obviously he wrote The Room, and The Room became what it is – and I think it became what it is because of his uniqueness, but I still felt like the Tommy I saw as an actor hadn’t really been given the right part. A few things he did after The Room didn’t have the depth I knew he could portray.

When I wrote The Disaster Artist I really enjoyed telling the story neutrally of my experience with him. And I thought that giving him a role with depth that would use his skills and his physique to his advantage would be really interesting. So that’s what I did, using my love of cinema and movies, I tried to tell a serious story with a part that fit him.

Yahoo Movies UK: How hard is it to make a film that might be received ironically – how do you toughen yourself up?

Greg Sestero: The Room taught me a lot. It’s called the Citizen Kane of bad movies or whatever, but people love it – they spread it. What it taught me is that people decide if a film is successful. Critics can manipulate or guide, but it’s the people that respond to the movie. So, for me, when I was making this film, I wasn’t thinking about it at all.

I love movies, and had this idea to shoot LA in this very noir style, and try to make a genuine story and I didn’t really think about pleasing. I just thought ‘Hey, be honest, tell the story, and let the audience decide what happens. If they laugh at it, just accept it. Let it be what it is, don’t take it personally. As long as you’re sincere with the material I think that’s what’s most important.

Tommy Wiseau: You, as a director or an actor, you need a vision. You have to gamble with original material. Some actors want to make it big, but they’re not respectful. If you look at the history of The Room, I never criticise critiques, I just say ‘Hey, you don’t have enough information, you don’t understand my vision.’ I never say about actors that they did a good job, though, actually, they did do a good job. Even though some of what they say is very disrespectful.

I grew up in a family that taught me you should have respect for people who gave you a job and at least say thank you, if you don’t like them, move onto the next one, you know? Respect, I think, is the key to success in the entertainment industry. Sometimes it’s very selfish, especially actors, we actors, we’re very vulnerable, but you have to accept that, and you can’t be upset because someone says something.

